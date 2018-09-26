Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Extended absence expected

Coach John Tortorella relayed Wednesday that Jones (lower body) will likely miss a while, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The team hasn't officially released word on Jones' status at this point, but coach Tortorella has little reason to lie about it. If that's indeed the case, Jones may be in line to miss the start of the regular season. A clearer picture of the timetable faced by the blueliner is expected to surface after he undergoes further testing.