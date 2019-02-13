Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Extends point streak
Jones notched an assist in Tuesday's win against Washington.
The three-time All Star is now the owner of a four-game point streak, during which he has four assists. Further, Jones has logged eight points over his last nine contests, giving him 35 points in 48 games this season.
