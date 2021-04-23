Jones generated a power-play goal Thursday in a 3-1 loss to the Lightning.

Jones opened the scoring in the contest with a rocket shot from the point. The power-play quarterback had gone a month without brushing twine, so this can be of solace to the defender despite his team dropping a fifth straight contest. With five goals and 19 assists -- including seven points on the man advantage -- Jones remains a serviceable option, but fantasy managers would prefer that he has more than four multi-point games at this juncture.