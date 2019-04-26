Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Finds scoresheet twice in loss
Jones earned a pair of secondary assists in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Boston in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.
Jones is up to six points in five postseason games, but despite the solid individual numbers, the Jackets' blueliner certainly would've preferred a win over anything else Thursday. Even in a losing effort, Jones filled the stat sheet, dishing out three hits and blocking two shots, on top of his two assists. Expect more of the same from the 24-year-old when the two teams meet Saturday for Game 2.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Comes up big in clinching game•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Pots power-play winner•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Salvages outing with helper•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Massive minutes will continue•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Sets franchise record•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Extends point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...