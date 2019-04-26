Jones earned a pair of secondary assists in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Boston in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

Jones is up to six points in five postseason games, but despite the solid individual numbers, the Jackets' blueliner certainly would've preferred a win over anything else Thursday. Even in a losing effort, Jones filled the stat sheet, dishing out three hits and blocking two shots, on top of his two assists. Expect more of the same from the 24-year-old when the two teams meet Saturday for Game 2.