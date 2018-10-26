Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: First goal of season
Jones scored his first goal of the season in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Blues.
It was just his second game of the season after missing time to injury and Jones looks in midseason form. Make sure he is back in your lineup. He's only going to get better and better.
