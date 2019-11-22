Play

Jones dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.

Jones capitalized on this favorable matchup against arguably the worst team in the NHL, delivering his first multi-point outing of the season. While his production has been spread out, Jones is still on pace to top 40 points for the fourth consecutive campaign, as he has 12 points through 21 games.

