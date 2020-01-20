Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Garners helper on game-winner
Jones produced an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.
Jones had the secondary helper on Oliver Bjorkstrand's second tally of the game. It's been a relatively cool month for Jones, who sports just four assists in his last 10 outings. The 25-year-old blueliner is up to 26 points, 112 shots, 109 blocks and 57 hits in 50 games this season. Fantasy owners should expect Jones to shake his slump eventually.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Plucks apple on power play•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Minus-2 in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Two helpers in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Generates assist with man advantage•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Nets first goal in over a month•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: First multi-point game this season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.