Jones produced an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Jones had the secondary helper on Oliver Bjorkstrand's second tally of the game. It's been a relatively cool month for Jones, who sports just four assists in his last 10 outings. The 25-year-old blueliner is up to 26 points, 112 shots, 109 blocks and 57 hits in 50 games this season. Fantasy owners should expect Jones to shake his slump eventually.