Play

Jones collected an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Jones delivered the secondary assist on a Nick Foligno power-play goal in the second period. For the year, six of Jones' 15 points have come with the man advantage. The 25-year-old defenseman has added 53 shots on goal and 57 blocked shots in 25 appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories