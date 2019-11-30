Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Generates assist with man advantage
Jones collected an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.
Jones delivered the secondary assist on a Nick Foligno power-play goal in the second period. For the year, six of Jones' 15 points have come with the man advantage. The 25-year-old defenseman has added 53 shots on goal and 57 blocked shots in 25 appearances.
