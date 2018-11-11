Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Grabs three helpers in shootout loss

Jones picked up three assists, including one on the power play and one short-handed, in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Rangers.

He also added three shots, three blocked shots and a hit to his ledger. Jones took a while to get back into the flow of things after missing the first seven games of the season with a knee injury, but the 24-year-old blue line stud now has a goal and seven points in his last six contests while seeing a huge amount of ice time in all situations.