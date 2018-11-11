Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Grabs three helpers in shootout loss
Jones picked up three assists, including one on the power play and one short-handed, in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Rangers.
He also added three shots, three blocked shots and a hit to his ledger. Jones took a while to get back into the flow of things after missing the first seven games of the season with a knee injury, but the 24-year-old blue line stud now has a goal and seven points in his last six contests while seeing a huge amount of ice time in all situations.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Notches one helper versus Stars•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Notches pair of assists in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Scores on lone shot•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: First goal of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Logs 27:24 in return•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Will play Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...