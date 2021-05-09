Jones distributed three assists and had two shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Detroit. He also had two blocks and a plus-3 rating.

Jones enjoyed his first three-point game of the year, figuring in on goals by Cam Atkinson, Jack Roslovic and Max Domi. It was a nice bounce-back after Jones' minus-3 performance one night earlier in a 5-2 loss to the Red Wings. Jones has five goals and 28 points with 26 PIM in 56 games this season, albeit with a minus-18 rating that's on track to be his worst since he was a rookie in 2013-14.