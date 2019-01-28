Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Held out of practice
Jones was held out of practice Monday after getting "banged up" at the All-Star Game according to head coach John Tortorella, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. However, he is expected to skate Tuesday morning and be able to play that evening against Buffalo.
Usually, you don't have to worry about a player getting hurt in an All-Star Game, but Columbus wasn't so lucky. Jones has 29 points in 41 games, including a point in nine of his last 12 outings. It certainly sounds like the Texas-born defenseman will be able to go against the Sabres, but you will be able to be much more confident if he does actually skate Tuesday morning.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Strong first half•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Pots game-winner against Panthers•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Lighting up scoreboard•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Tallies third goal in three games•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Puts quick end to overtime•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Grabs three helpers in shootout loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...