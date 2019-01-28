Jones was held out of practice Monday after getting "banged up" at the All-Star Game according to head coach John Tortorella, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. However, he is expected to skate Tuesday morning and be able to play that evening against Buffalo.

Usually, you don't have to worry about a player getting hurt in an All-Star Game, but Columbus wasn't so lucky. Jones has 29 points in 41 games, including a point in nine of his last 12 outings. It certainly sounds like the Texas-born defenseman will be able to go against the Sabres, but you will be able to be much more confident if he does actually skate Tuesday morning.