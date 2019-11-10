Jones recorded a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Jones set up Emil Bemstrom's second goal in as many games just 4:55 into the first period. The defenseman now has a goal and eight helpers through 17 contests. Jones has added 37 blocked shots and 38 shots on goal, providing solid non-scoring stats to offset his slower scoring pace in 2019-20.