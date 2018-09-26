Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Leaves with lower-body issue

Jones suffered a lower-body injury during Tuesday's preseason game against the Sabres and won't return, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

There's no indication of what caused Jones' injury, and updates should be available after the game. The Blue Jackets will be holding their breath until then since the 23-year-old racked up a career-high 57 points last season while firing 249 shots on goal. With their their top forward, Artemi Panarin, and starting goaltender, Sergei Bobrovsky, on the trading block, they need their top defender to stay healthy.