Jones has four goals and seven assists in his last 13 games.

Jones was injured when the season began, but he's swiftly made up for lost time. He has six goals and 14 assists through 29 games. This is despite the fact he's having less success on the power play than expected. Last year, the American had 24 points with the extra man. This season, he only has three, despite the fact he's averaged 3:05 per game in power-play time. It wouldn't be surprising to see him pick it up on that front soon.