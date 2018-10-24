Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Logs 27:24 in return
Jones punched in 27:24 and fired four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes.
Jones easily paced the team in minutes, and there's no doubt he's back to full strength from a knee injury. He missed the scoresheet in his return, but he's expected to have another exceptional season after posting 57 points in 78 games last year.
