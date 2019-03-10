Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Massive minutes will continue
Jones has averaged 28:59 TOI over the last three games, and coach John Tortorella said those minutes will continue until Ryan Murray (upper body) returns, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.
Although Jones has just one point over the last three games, he's added nine shots on net, six hits and seven blocked shots. He'll likely continue that role for the remainder of the road trip, which finishes up Monday versus the Islanders. There's still no specific timetable for Murray's return.
