Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: May be ahead of schedule
Jones (knee) could return sooner than expected since he's looked good skating for three straight days, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports, relaying information from 97.1 The Fan.
Jones can't return soon enough for the countless fantasy owners who drafted him in the early rounds, only to see the mobile rearguard sustain a second-degree MCL sprain late in training camp. Columbus' fourth overall pick from the 2013 draft fashioned career highs in every widely-adopted fantasy category last season, including 41 assists, 124 blocked shots and 249 shots on goal.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Officially placed on IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Out 4-6 weeks•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Extended absence expected•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Leaves with lower-body issue•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Notches assist in Game 5•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Notches two helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...