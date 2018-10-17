Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: May be ahead of schedule

Jones (knee) could return sooner than expected since he's looked good skating for three straight days, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports, relaying information from 97.1 The Fan.

Jones can't return soon enough for the countless fantasy owners who drafted him in the early rounds, only to see the mobile rearguard sustain a second-degree MCL sprain late in training camp. Columbus' fourth overall pick from the 2013 draft fashioned career highs in every widely-adopted fantasy category last season, including 41 assists, 124 blocked shots and 249 shots on goal.