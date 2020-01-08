Jones recorded two shots, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Defensive partner Zach Werenski has stolen the show lately with seven goals over the past five games, while Jones notched just two helpers in that stretch. Jones is still having a solid campaign with 24 points through 44 games, and he's leading the team at 25:21 of ice time per contest.