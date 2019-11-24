Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Nets first goal in over a month
Jones scored a power-play goal on is two shots and blocked a pair of shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Winnipeg.
Jones struck in the second period for his second goal of the season and first since Oct. 19, ending a 13-game goal drought. The 25-year-old has points in five of his last seven games, accounting for six points in that time. Jones' shooting percentage (2.2) is his lowest since joining Columbus in 2015-16. If he can prop that up a bit, he should be a safe bet to land somewhere between 40 and 50 points once again.
