Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Notches assist in Game 5

Jones logged an assist during a 4-3 overtime loss in to Washington during Game 5 on Saturday.

As four of the five games have gone to an extra session, Jones has been logging immense minutes on the first defensive unit, averaging 31:16 of ice time per game. The high usage has certainly benefited Jones in the points department, as he's scored one goal and four assists thus far in the first five postseason games, already surpassing his two point performance in the 2016-17 playoffs. Of course Jones' ice time will drop as more games are decided in regulation, but his filling of the statsheet -- he's also thrown 11 shots on goal, notched 12 hits, and blocked 17 shots -- likely won't as he remains the focal point of Columbus' blue line.