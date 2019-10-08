Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Notches first point of season
Jones collected an assist while adding five shots, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Monday's overtime win over the Sabres.
The point was his first of the season. Jones remains the bedrock of the Blue Jackets' impressive young blue line corps, and the 25-year-old may not have found his ceiling yet -- add his career-high hits and blocked shots from last year to his offensive output from 2017-18, and you'd have a strong Norris Trophy contender.
