Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Notches one helper versus Stars
Jones tallied one assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Dallas.
With the assist, Jones has now recorded points in back-to-back games for the first time this season. Despite his relatively low scoring outputs, the defenseman finds himself second in the league in ice time, which could mean more scoring opportunities moving forward. Jones will look to extend his point streak to three Friday when Columbus travels to face the defending Stanley Cup champion Capitals.
