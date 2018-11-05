Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Notches pair of assists in win

Jones recorded two assists in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to Anaheim.

Jones logged 30:14 of ice time, including 6:05 on the power play. The young blueliner has only dressed for seven games this season, having missed the early part of the year with a knee injury. When healthy, Jones is easily capable of producing 40-60 points in a season. Look for him to continue finding the scoresheet as the season progresses.