Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Notches two helpers

Jones had two assists in a 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals in Sunday's Game 2.

Jones had a major breakout season, as he set new career highs across the board offensively. He had 57 points in 78 games, and he now has three points this postseason. The 23-year-old was the fourth-overall pick in 2013, and he's clearly proven that wise this year.

