Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Officially placed on IR
Jones (knee) was placed on injured reserve by the Blue Jackets on Monday.
Considering Jones won't be available until early November, the move to designated him for injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. With the Texas native sidelined, Adam Clendening and Dean Kukan could see some action during the opening month of the season, but will likely be shipped to the minors once Jones is given the green light to return to action.
