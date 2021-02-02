Jones says he plans to negotiate with the Blue Jackets on a long-term contract when he becomes an unrestricted free agent after the 2021-22 season, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The fact that a player is open to a new deal normally wouldn't be news, but after Pierre-Luc Dubois forced a trade to Winnipeg without publicly providing a reason why, speculation developed that he wanted out Columbus Jones and Zach Werenski -- who share an agent with Dubois -- already had one foot out the door themselves. Both defensemen, however, have since indicated that they are more than willing to negotiate new deals when their contracts are up after next season, a refreshing change for Jackets fans who have seen a parade of stars, including Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky, head elsewhere in recent years. As an unrestricted free agent, the 26-year-old Jones will command a significant payday when the time comes, but the organization will likely do everything it can to keep its impressive blue line intact.