Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Out 4-6 weeks
Jones will miss 4-6 weeks due to a second degree MCL sprain.
The news will effectively keep Jones out of the lineup for at least the first month of the season -- a stretch of 11 games that could go longer. While the defenseman will be hard pressed to repeat his career numbers from last year (57 points), he should still be able to push for the 40-point threshold once given the green light to return. Dean Kukan and Gabriel Carlsson could both see increased workloads in Jones' stead.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Extended absence expected•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Leaves with lower-body issue•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Notches assist in Game 5•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Notches two helpers•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Serving as spectator Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Three more helpers in Tuesday's OT win•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...