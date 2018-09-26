Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Out 4-6 weeks

Jones will miss 4-6 weeks due to a second degree MCL sprain.

The news will effectively keep Jones out of the lineup for at least the first month of the season -- a stretch of 11 games that could go longer. While the defenseman will be hard pressed to repeat his career numbers from last year (57 points), he should still be able to push for the 40-point threshold once given the green light to return. Dean Kukan and Gabriel Carlsson could both see increased workloads in Jones' stead.