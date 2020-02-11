Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Out 8-to-10 weeks
Jones (ankle) underwent successful ankle surgery Tuesday and is expected to miss at least eight weeks of action, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
The minimum eight weeks on this current timeline would put Jones' return right around the Blue Jackets' final two games of the regular season. Should the team fall out of a playoff spot, they'll likely hold him out for the rest of the 2019-20 campaign. The 25-year-old blueliner has 30 points in 56 games while averaging 25:17 of ice time.
