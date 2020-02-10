Jones was designated for injured reserve and will be sidelined indefinitely due to an ankle injury.

Jones was injured in Saturday's matchup with Colorado, but not before he scored a power-play goal and registered four shots, three blocks and one hit in 23:35 of ice time. With the blueliner set to miss some time, the club promoted Gabriel Carlsson from AHL Cleveland, though Markus Nutivaara figures to see the biggest uptick in ice time, including slotting into a power-play role.