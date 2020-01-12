Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Plucks apple on power play
Jones recorded a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.
Jones set up Emil Bemstrom's opening tally at 16:38 of the first period. The helper brought the defenseman to 25 points for the season, a mark he's achieved every year he's been in the league. The 25-year-old has added 101 shots on goal, 96 blocked shots, 54 hits and a plus-3 rating in 46 games.
