Jones scored a power-play goal on two shots while adding two hits, a blocked shot and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

The tally was the first of the season for Jones, who's off to a rough start with only two points and a minus-10 rating through the Jackets' first 11 games. With Patrik Laine now in the fold, the Columbus offense could find new life and boost Jones' production, especially with the man advantage, but the 26-year-old blueliner has the talent to break out of his funk all on his own.