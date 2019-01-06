Jones scored his seventh goal of the season just 18 seconds into overtime in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.

Big Shot Seth was at it again, taking a brilliant feed from Pierre-Luc Dubois -- who'd been knocked to his knees in the corner -- and burying it behind James Reimer from the slot. Three of Jones' seven markers this year, and 10 of his 35 over the last three seasons for the Jackets, have been game-winners, and despite missing the first few weeks of the campaign, the 24-year-old is on pace to top 50 points once again.