Jones dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Jones' pair of first-period assists couldn't prevent his club from taking a fourth consecutive loss, but they did put him over the 30-point mark for the fourth consecutive season. The fourth overall selection in the 2013 draft has seen his power-play production drop dramatically compared to last season, as he has just seven helpers without a goal on the man advantage. In 2017-18, Jones recorded seven goals and 24 points on the power play en route to a career-best 57 points overall.