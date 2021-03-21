Jones scored the game-tying goal with 29 seconds left in the third period of Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over Carolina. He finished with four shots, three blocks, two hits and two PIM.

Two nights after scoring the tying and winning goals against the same Carolina squad, Jones forced overtime again Saturday with a wrist shot through traffic in the final minute of regulation. The 26-year-old has run hot and cold offensively all season long, but he's heating up again with four points and 14 shots on goal across his last three contests.