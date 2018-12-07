Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Puts quick end to overtime
Jones scored two goals -- including the overtime winner -- in Thursday's 4-3 triumph over the Flyers.
After Claude Giroux gave the hosts a 1-0 lead just 5:58 in, Jones responded with the equalizer 1:08 later. He employed a quick strike approach in overtime as well, ending the extra session after just 10 seconds. Jones' season debut was delayed by injury, but he's made up for lost time with 16 points through 21 appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Grabs three helpers in shootout loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Notches one helper versus Stars•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Notches pair of assists in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Scores on lone shot•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: First goal of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Logs 27:24 in return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...