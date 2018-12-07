Jones scored two goals -- including the overtime winner -- in Thursday's 4-3 triumph over the Flyers.

After Claude Giroux gave the hosts a 1-0 lead just 5:58 in, Jones responded with the equalizer 1:08 later. He employed a quick strike approach in overtime as well, ending the extra session after just 10 seconds. Jones' season debut was delayed by injury, but he's made up for lost time with 16 points through 21 appearances.