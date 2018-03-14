Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Ready to roll

Jones (upper body) will be active for Thursday's road game against the Flyers, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Jones reportedly was removed from Monday's win over the Canadiens due to precautionary reasons, and it's safe to say that the mobile puck-moving defenseman is benefiting from the two-day break between games. The Texan's fantasy owners must have to be hoping that the minor setback doesn't slow his momentum, as Jones had whipped up seven points (four goals, three assists) over the past three games alone.