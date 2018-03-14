Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Ready to roll
Jones (upper body) will be active for Thursday's road game against the Flyers, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Jones reportedly was removed from Monday's win over the Canadiens due to precautionary reasons, and it's safe to say that the mobile puck-moving defenseman is benefiting from the two-day break between games. The Texan's fantasy owners must have to be hoping that the minor setback doesn't slow his momentum, as Jones had whipped up seven points (four goals, three assists) over the past three games alone.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Absence described as precautionary•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Tallies two goals•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Scores OT winner Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Erupts for three points Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Two assists in Saturday's rout•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...