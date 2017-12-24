Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Records goal on man advantage in win

Jones scored a power-play goal in a 2-1 shootout victory over the Flyers on Saturday.

The defenseman started heating up in early December picking up assists in three consecutive games, but since Dec. 14, Jones has four goals and six points in six contests. With this hot streak, Jones has seven goals and 21 points in 37 games, which puts him well on pace to surpass his totals of last season -- 12 goals and 42 points.