Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Records goal on man advantage in win
Jones scored a power-play goal in a 2-1 shootout victory over the Flyers on Saturday.
The defenseman started heating up in early December picking up assists in three consecutive games, but since Dec. 14, Jones has four goals and six points in six contests. With this hot streak, Jones has seven goals and 21 points in 37 games, which puts him well on pace to surpass his totals of last season -- 12 goals and 42 points.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Scores third goal in four games•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Ends point drought with helper Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Turns in another sharp performance•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Big production continues•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Two points in Wednesday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Tallies once in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...