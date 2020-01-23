Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Registers pair of points
Jones scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.
Jones erased a deficit with his tally at 6:06 of the first period. He then provided the lone helper on Oliver Bjorkstrand's game-winner late in the third. This was Jones' first multi-point effort since Dec. 21. The 25-year-old blueliner is up to 28 points (five tallies, 23 helpers), 116 shots on goal, 112 blocks and a plus-9 rating through 51 games.
