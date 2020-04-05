Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Returns to ice
Jones returned to the ice Sunday for the first time since undergoing ankle surgery Feb. 11.
The 25-year-old was designated for injured reserve after suffering the ankle injury and was given an 8-to-10 week recovery timeline following the procedure. Barring a setback, Jones should be healthy once the NHL schedule resumes.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Should be healthy when play resumes•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Out 8-to-10 weeks•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Will have ankle surgery•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Out indefinitely•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Earns late helper•
-
Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Registers pair of points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.