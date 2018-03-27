Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Rib injury keeps him from practicing
Jones was held out from practice Monday with a suspected rib injury, The Athletic reports, adding that the defenseman is still expected to play in Tuesday night's road game against the Oilers.
Jones missed three straight games before returning to action March 22. He had the nebulous "upper-body" injury designation at the time, though there's reason to believe it concerns his ribs, and consequently has caused him to miss multiple practice sessions. The 23-year-old has been nothing short of awesome based on his career-high output of 50 points (15 goals, 35 assists) through 73 games this season.
