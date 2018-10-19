Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Ruled out Saturday

Jones (knee) will not be in action Saturday against the Blackhawks, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

There have been verified reports that Jones is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a knee injury, but the fifth-year defenseman remains on injured reserve, per the NHL's media site, and Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella shot down speculation that Jones would return as soon as Saturday. Markus Nutivaara, who has four assists in six games, is a nice alternative for fantasy purposes if you're seeking a blueliner and prefer to stick with a Blue Jackets player.