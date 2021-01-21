Jones has yet to score a point through four games to begin the season.

The 26-year-old blueliner has been seeing his usual big minutes and has fired 11 shots on net, but nothing has clicked yet. The Jackets' offense as a whole has been sluggish, scoring a total of eight goals in those four games, and Jones is far from alone in being a no-show so far. He'll look to shake off this early slump in the team's home opener Thursday against the Lightning.