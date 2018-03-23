Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Scores in return
Jones scored a power-play goal in a 4-0 win over the Panthers on Thursday.
Jones had missed Columbus' three previous games, but looked no worse for the wear here. He had been playing great hockey before being banged up, as in his prior four contests he notched eight points. The 23-year-old has also now hit the 50-point mar for the first time in his career.
