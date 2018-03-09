Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Scores OT winner Thursday
Jones scored the winning goal in overtime, adding two assists (one on the power play), seven shots, two PIM, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Avalanche.
It was a dominant performance by the 23-year-old, and Jones has now set a new career high with 44 points on the season. He's one goal shy of tying his previous best at 12 as well, and with the Jackets fighting for a playoff spot, he should continue logging big minutes off the blue line and producing big numbers.
