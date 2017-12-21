Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Scores third goal in four games
Jones scored in the first period and had a power-play assist in a 4-2 win over Toronto on Wednesday.
Jones is suddenly on a hot streak, having scored in three of his past four contests. This likely isn't going to last, considering he had three goals for the entire year as little as eight days ago, but he's worth giving a starting spot to as long as the points keep coming.
