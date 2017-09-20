Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Scores twice in preseason opener

Jones scored both of the Blue Jackets' goals in Tuesday's 5-2 preseason loss to the Blackhawks.

Both tallies came in the third period when Columbus was already well out of the game, but it's still encouraging to see Jones firing the puck and finding the back of the net. The 22-year-old set career highs with 12 goals and 42 points last season in his first full campaign with the Jackets, but the talented young blueliner could just be scratching the surface of his fantasy upside, especially with fellow burgeoning superstar Zach Werenski skating alongside him.