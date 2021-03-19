Jones collected a pair of goals on a team-leading six shots in a 3-2 overtime win over Carolina on Thursday. He also provided five hits and two blocks.

Jones led a 2-on-1 rush in the final minute of overtime and picked the top corner from the left faceoff circle, completing Columbus' rally from 2-1 down. It was the second snipe of the game for Jones, who opened the scoring with a rebound goal 14:11 into the game. Jones had entered the night with just one goal all season, that one coming way back on Feb. 2. The 26-year-old now has 16 points in 31 games on the year.