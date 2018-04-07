Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Serving as spectator Saturday

Jones (rest) will not play in Saturday's regular-season finale against the Predators, Rob Mixer of 1stOhioBattery.com reports.

While he's healthy now, Jones was bogged down by a rib injury in late March, so the Blue Jackets are taking the wise approach of resting the mobile playmaker from the blue line ahead of postseason play. This should open the door for players like Ryan Murray and David Savard to see an uptick in playing time.