Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Sets franchise record
Jones scored the overtime winner in Thursday's 4-3 victory over the Flyers.
In his 250th career game with the Jackets, Jones became the franchise's all-time leader in OT goals with seven. The blueliner had been in a bit of a rut -- he'd collected only two assists in his prior seven games, and he last lit the lamp Jan. 5 -- but he's still on pace for his second consecutive 50-point campaign with eight goals and 38 points through 56 contests.
