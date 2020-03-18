Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Should be healthy when play resumes
Jones (ankle) should be ready to rejoin the lineup once the NHL schedule resumes, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
The stud blueliner underwent ankle surgery Feb. 11, and the original timeline for his recovery would have seen him return for the final couple games of the regular season as a best-case scenario. Instead, Jones will get ample time to recover during the shutdown, and he should be a key part of whatever playoff push the Jackets make once play resumes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.