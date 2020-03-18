Jones (ankle) should be ready to rejoin the lineup once the NHL schedule resumes, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

The stud blueliner underwent ankle surgery Feb. 11, and the original timeline for his recovery would have seen him return for the final couple games of the regular season as a best-case scenario. Instead, Jones will get ample time to recover during the shutdown, and he should be a key part of whatever playoff push the Jackets make once play resumes.